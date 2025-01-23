Jackson leads Siena against Mount St. Mary’s after 21-point game

Siena Saints (8-8, 5-2 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (6-10, 4-3 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena visits Mount St. Mary’s after Ahniysha Jackson scored 21 points in Siena’s 79-57 win over the Merrimack Warriors.

The Mountaineers have gone 2-4 at home. Mount St. Mary’s allows 66.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.8 points per game.

The Saints are 5-2 in conference matchups. Siena ranks eighth in the MAAC with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Teresa Seppala averaging 5.1.

Mount St. Mary’s averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Siena gives up. Siena has shot at a 40.9% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of Mount St. Mary’s have averaged.

The Mountaineers and Saints match up Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giana Hoddinott is averaging 4.4 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mountaineers. Jo Raflo is averaging 15 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Seppala is shooting 46.1% and averaging 18.0 points for the Saints. Jackson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Saints: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.