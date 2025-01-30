Jackson leads Siena against Marist after 27-point game

Marist Red Foxes (11-8, 6-3 MAAC) at Siena Saints (9-9, 6-3 MAAC)

Loudonville, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena hosts Marist after Ahniysha Jackson scored 27 points in Siena’s 79-68 win against the Iona Gaels.

The Saints are 6-4 in home games. Siena has a 4-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Red Foxes are 6-3 in MAAC play. Marist ranks second in the MAAC giving up 57.0 points while holding opponents to 37.3% shooting.

Siena scores 64.9 points, 7.9 more per game than the 57.0 Marist allows. Marist’s 38.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points lower than Siena has given up to its opponents (43.2%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is averaging 14.8 points and 3.2 assists for the Saints. Teresa Seppala is averaging 18 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

Morgan Lee is averaging 12.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and two blocks for the Red Foxes. Lexie Tarul is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Red Foxes: 6-4, averaging 57.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.