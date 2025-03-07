Jackson leads Siena against Manhattan after 20-point performance

Manhattan Jaspers (14-14, 8-11 MAAC) at Siena Saints (17-11, 14-5 MAAC)

Loudonville, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena takes on Manhattan after Ahniysha Jackson scored 20 points in Siena’s 62-49 loss to the Fairfield Stags.

The Saints are 10-4 in home games. Siena has a 5-6 record against teams above .500.

The Jaspers are 8-11 in MAAC play. Manhattan ranks fifth in the MAAC giving up 60.1 points while holding opponents to 37.2% shooting.

Siena’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Manhattan gives up. Manhattan averages 62.4 points per game, 2.8 fewer than the 65.2 Siena gives up to opponents.

The Saints and Jaspers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is averaging 15.1 points for the Saints. Teresa Seppala is averaging 15.3 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the last 10 games.

Petra Juric is averaging 8.8 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Jaspers. Nitzan Amar is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 8-2, averaging 65.8 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points per game.

Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 58.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.