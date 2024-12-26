Jackson breaks Vick’s NFL rushing record for QBs in Ravens’ rout over Texans

HOUSTON (AP) — Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson passed Michael Vick for the most rushing yards by a quarterback in NFL history in a 31-2 victory over the Houston Texans on Wednesday.

“Michael Vick, one of my favorite players,” Jackson said. “That’s just dope.”

Jackson moved past Vick on a 6-yard run in the third quarter. Jackson had 87 yards rushing to give him 6,110 yards, moving him past Vick, who had 6,109 in his 13-year career.

Jackson, the regular-season MVP last season and in 2019, threw two touchdown passes and had a 48-yard scoring run to lead the Ravens to the win. And he needed just more than three quarters to do it, giving way to Josh Johnson with about 10 minutes left and the game long decided.

“Just having fun,” Jackson said. “The NFL is not easy. I don’t care what nobody says. It looks easy, but it’s not.”

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs off the field after an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/David J. Phillip

Coach John Harbaugh raved about Jackson’s season. He has a career-high and franchise-record 39 touchdown passes with just four interceptions and has four touchdown runs.

“Sometimes I just shake my head and say: ‘That was a really great play,’” Harbaugh said. “I see a lot of great plays from Lamar Jackson. I told him I was proud of him. I’m not just proud of him because he makes great plays. I’m proud of him for all the things that go into make the great plays but also for all the things that he’s overcome along the way.”

