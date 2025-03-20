Jackson and the UNLV Rebels take on Wahinekapu and the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (22-9, 16-5 Big West) at UNLV Rebels (25-7, 17-3 MWC)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Kiara Jackson and UNLV host Lily Wahinekapu and Hawaii in non-conference action.

UNLV ranks fourth in the MWC in team defense, allowing 62.2 points while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

Hawaii is seventh in the Big West with 11.4 assists per game led by Wahinekapu averaging 2.6.

UNLV makes 43.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.4 percentage points higher than Hawaii has allowed to its opponents (33.3%). Hawaii averages 59.7 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 62.2 UNLV gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is averaging 12.6 points and five assists for the Rebels. Amarachi Kimpson is averaging 14.9 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 54.4% over the last 10 games.

Meilani McBee averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Wahine, scoring 6.9 points while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc. Wahinekapu is shooting 40.0% and averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 8-2, averaging 76.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Rainbow Wahine: 7-3, averaging 59.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.