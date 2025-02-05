IU Indianapolis plays Milwaukee after Goode’s 23-point performance

Milwaukee Panthers (15-8, 8-4 Horizon League) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (8-16, 4-9 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -10; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis plays Milwaukee after DeSean Goode scored 23 points in IU Indianapolis’ 84-79 victory over the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Jaguars have gone 5-5 at home. IU Indianapolis ranks eighth in the Horizon League with 13.5 assists per game led by Alec Millender averaging 3.4.

The Panthers have gone 8-4 against Horizon League opponents. Milwaukee ranks eighth in the Horizon League shooting 31.5% from 3-point range.

IU Indianapolis is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Milwaukee allows to opponents. Milwaukee averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game IU Indianapolis allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Zilinskas is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 17.2 points. Jarvis Walker is shooting 35.1% and averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Kentrell Pullian averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Themus Fulks is shooting 44.1% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 72.2 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.