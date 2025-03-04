IU Indianapolis Jaguars play in Horizon Tournament against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-21, 6-14 Horizon) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (9-20, 8-12 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis plays Oakland in the Horizon Tournament.

The Jaguars have gone 8-12 against Horizon teams, with a 1-8 record in non-conference play. IU Indianapolis is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Grizzlies are 6-14 against Horizon opponents. Oakland has a 4-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

IU Indianapolis’ average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Oakland gives up. Oakland’s 39.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points lower than IU Indianapolis has allowed to its opponents (44.1%).

The teams did not play each other in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nevaeh Foster is shooting 41.2% and averaging 10.1 points for the Jaguars. Katie Davidson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Macy Smith averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc. Maddy Skorupski is shooting 33.3% and averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 68.5 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 1-9, averaging 55.2 points, 27.2 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.