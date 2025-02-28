IU Indianapolis hosts Wright State after Huibregtse’s 20-point game

Wright State Raiders (14-16, 8-11 Horizon League) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (9-21, 5-14 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State plays IU Indianapolis after Alex Huibregtse scored 20 points in Wright State’s 82-76 victory over the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Jaguars are 5-8 on their home court. IU Indianapolis is ninth in the Horizon League with 21.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Sean Craig averaging 5.4.

The Raiders are 8-11 in Horizon League play. Wright State has an 8-13 record against opponents over .500.

IU Indianapolis averages 74.2 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 75.4 Wright State allows. Wright State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than IU Indianapolis allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Zilinskas is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 17.7 points. Jarvis Walker is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Brandon Noel is shooting 54.5% and averaging 19.1 points for the Raiders. Huibregtse is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 73.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points per game.

Raiders: 4-6, averaging 75.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.