IU Indianapolis hosts Detroit Mercy following McQueen’s 23-point showing

Detroit Mercy Titans (14-13, 8-11 Horizon) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (8-20, 7-12 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy plays IU Indianapolis after Aaliyah McQueen scored 23 points in Detroit Mercy’s 81-75 victory against the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Jaguars have gone 5-6 at home. IU Indianapolis is 6-12 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Titans are 8-11 in conference play. Detroit Mercy ranks fifth in the Horizon with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Kailey Starks averaging 1.5.

IU Indianapolis is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 43.7% Detroit Mercy allows to opponents. Detroit Mercy’s 40.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than IU Indianapolis has given up to its opponents (44.1%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nevaeh Foster is averaging 9.9 points for the Jaguars. Katie Davidson is averaging 21 points over the last 10 games.

McQueen is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Titans. Emaia O’Brien is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 65.0 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Titans: 2-8, averaging 60.8 points, 28.0 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.