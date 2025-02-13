Iriafen leads No. 6 USC against No. 1 UCLA after 24-point game

UCLA Bruins (23-0, 11-0 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (21-2, 11-1 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -1.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 USC faces No. 1 UCLA after Kiki Iriafen scored 24 points in USC’s 84-63 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Trojans have gone 11-1 in home games. USC leads the Big Ten averaging 83.2 points and is shooting 45.4%.

The Bruins are 11-0 in Big Ten play. UCLA has a 22-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

USC averages 83.2 points, 28.5 more per game than the 54.7 UCLA gives up. UCLA averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game USC allows.

The Trojans and Bruins meet Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: JuJu Watkins is scoring 23.9 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Trojans. Iriafen is averaging 17.3 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 48.9% over the last 10 games.

Lauren Betts is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 9.7 rebounds for the Bruins. Londynn Jones is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 9-1, averaging 81.4 points, 39.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 10.7 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Bruins: 10-0, averaging 76.9 points, 38.0 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.