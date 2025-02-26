Iowa visits Swords and Michigan

Iowa Hawkeyes (18-9, 8-8 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (19-8, 10-6 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan takes on Iowa after Syla Swords scored 24 points in Michigan’s 78-68 victory against the Penn State Lady Lions.

The Wolverines have gone 12-2 at home. Michigan ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Iullia Grabovskaia averaging 2.5.

The Hawkeyes are 8-8 against Big Ten opponents. Iowa averages 74.2 points and has outscored opponents by 8.4 points per game.

Michigan’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Iowa gives up. Iowa has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points above the 40.1% shooting opponents of Michigan have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Swords averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Olivia Olson is averaging 16.3 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Taylor McCabe is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, while averaging seven points. Lucy Olsen is averaging 19.9 points and 5.1 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.