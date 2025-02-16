Iowa visits Queen and No. 25 Maryland

Iowa Hawkeyes (14-10, 5-8 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (19-6, 9-5 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -11.5; over/under is 159

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Maryland plays Iowa after Derik Queen scored 24 points in Maryland’s 83-75 victory against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Terrapins have gone 14-1 at home. Maryland is third in the Big Ten with 37.2 points per game in the paint led by Queen averaging 10.3.

The Hawkeyes are 5-8 against conference opponents. Iowa ranks fourth in the Big Ten scoring 36.8 points per game in the paint led by Owen Freeman averaging 13.6.

Maryland is shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 47.5% Iowa allows to opponents. Iowa has shot at a 49.6% rate from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Maryland have averaged.

The Terrapins and Hawkeyes face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Queen is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Terrapins. Ja’Kobi Gillespie is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Freeman is scoring 16.7 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Hawkeyes. Payton Sandfort is averaging 16.9 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 41.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 8-2, averaging 78.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 4-6, averaging 77.7 points, 28.7 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.