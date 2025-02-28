Iowa visits Northwestern following Martinelli’s 29-point game

Iowa Hawkeyes (15-13, 6-11 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (15-13, 6-11 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -4.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern hosts Iowa after Nick Martinelli scored 29 points in Northwestern’s 75-63 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Wildcats are 11-4 on their home court. Northwestern has a 7-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hawkeyes are 6-11 in Big Ten play. Iowa is second in the Big Ten scoring 83.1 points per game and is shooting 49.0%.

Northwestern’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Iowa allows. Iowa averages 13.7 more points per game (83.1) than Northwestern gives up to opponents (69.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty Berry averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Martinelli is averaging 20.1 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games.

Payton Sandfort is averaging 16.4 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Josh Dix is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 3-7, averaging 73.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.