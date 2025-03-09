Iowa visits Nebraska following Williams’ 43-point game

Iowa Hawkeyes (15-15, 6-13 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-13, 7-12 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -6.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska faces Iowa after Brice Williams scored 43 points in Nebraska’s 116-114 overtime loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Cornhuskers are 10-5 in home games.

The Hawkeyes are 6-13 in Big Ten play. Iowa has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Nebraska scores 75.6 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than the 79.5 Iowa allows. Iowa scores 9.8 more points per game (82.3) than Nebraska allows to opponents (72.5).

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 2-8, averaging 73.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.