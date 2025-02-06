Iowa visits Minnesota following Battle’s 21-point game

Iowa Hawkeyes (15-7, 5-6 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (18-5, 6-5 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Iowa after Amaya Battle scored 21 points in Minnesota’s 79-53 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

The Golden Gophers have gone 12-1 in home games. Minnesota is 15-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 9.7 turnovers per game.

The Hawkeyes are 5-6 in Big Ten play. Iowa scores 75.3 points while outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game.

Minnesota makes 44.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Iowa has allowed to its opponents (39.4%). Iowa averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 5.9 per game Minnesota allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mallory Heyer is averaging 8.5 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Grace Grocholski is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lucy Olsen is averaging 16.4 points and five assists for the Hawkeyes. Addison O’Grady is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.