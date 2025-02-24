Iowa State visits UCF following Peterson’s 20-point performance

Iowa State Cyclones (19-10, 10-6 Big 12) at UCF Knights (10-16, 3-13 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF hosts Iowa State after Kaitlin Peterson scored 20 points in UCF’s 61-60 win against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Knights have gone 9-6 in home games. UCF has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Cyclones are 10-6 in conference games. Iowa State is seventh in the Big 12 scoring 76.0 points per game and is shooting 46.8%.

UCF’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 4.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Iowa State allows. Iowa State has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 43.0% shooting opponents of UCF have averaged.

The Knights and Cyclones meet Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peterson is averaging 20.7 points and 2.1 steals for the Knights. Nevaeh Brown is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Audi Crooks is scoring 22.3 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Cyclones. Addy Brown is averaging 16.3 points, eight rebounds and 7.7 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 3-7, averaging 63.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.