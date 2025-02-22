Iowa State visits No. 19 Baylor following Fontleroy’s 21-point game

Iowa State Cyclones (19-9, 10-5 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (23-5, 13-2 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Baylor hosts Iowa State after Bella Fontleroy scored 21 points in Baylor’s 84-62 victory against the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Bears are 14-1 in home games. Baylor leads the Big 12 in rebounding, averaging 37.8 boards. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs leads the Bears with 10.5 rebounds.

The Cyclones are 10-5 in conference games. Iowa State ranks fourth in the Big 12 shooting 36.6% from 3-point range.

Baylor’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Iowa State allows. Iowa State averages 17.0 more points per game (76.8) than Baylor gives up to opponents (59.8).

The Bears and Cyclones match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Littlepage-Buggs is shooting 53.3% and averaging 14.3 points for the Bears. Sarah Andrews is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Audi Crooks is averaging 22.6 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Cyclones. Addy Brown is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 77.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Cyclones: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.