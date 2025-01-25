Iowa State takes on UCF after Crooks’ 24-point performance

UCF Knights (7-10, 0-7 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (14-7, 5-3 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State hosts UCF after Audi Crooks scored 24 points in Iowa State’s 82-59 victory over the BYU Cougars.

The Cyclones have gone 11-1 at home. Iowa State is fourth in the Big 12 with 26.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Addy Brown averaging 6.4.

The Knights are 0-7 in conference play. UCF is ninth in the Big 12 with 33.2 rebounds per game led by Achol Akot averaging 7.0.

Iowa State scores 76.1 points, 6.5 more per game than the 69.6 UCF gives up. UCF averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Iowa State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emily Ryan is averaging 9.5 points, 6.2 assists and 2.1 steals for the Cyclones. Crooks is averaging 23.8 points over the last 10 games.

Kaitlin Peterson is shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 20.7 points and 2.6 steals. Emely Rodriguez is shooting 39.2% and averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Knights: 1-9, averaging 64.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.