Iowa State plays Kansas after Crooks’ 33-point game

Iowa State Cyclones (17-9, 8-5 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (14-10, 4-9 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State faces Kansas after Audi Crooks scored 33 points in Iowa State’s 86-56 victory against the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Jayhawks are 9-4 on their home court. Kansas has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

The Cyclones are 8-5 in conference play. Iowa State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Kansas scores 66.4 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 66.0 Iowa State allows. Iowa State has shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points greater than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Kansas have averaged.

The Jayhawks and Cyclones face off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elle Evans is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, while averaging 14.2 points. S’Mya Nichols is averaging 16.7 points and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games.

Sydney Harris averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, scoring 7.4 points while shooting 48.3% from beyond the arc. Crooks is shooting 55.6% and averaging 22.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 3-7, averaging 63.9 points, 26.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Cyclones: 7-3, averaging 78.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.