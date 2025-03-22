Iowa State Cyclones and Ole Miss Rebels meet in NCAA Tournament second round

Ole Miss Rebels (23-11, 11-9 SEC) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (25-9, 15-8 Big 12)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -5.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Iowa State and Ole Miss meet in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Cyclones have gone 15-8 against Big 12 teams, with a 10-1 record in non-conference play. Iowa State ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 15.1 assists per game led by Keshon Gilbert averaging 4.1.

The Rebels are 11-9 in SEC play. Ole Miss scores 77.0 points while outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game.

Iowa State’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Ole Miss gives up. Ole Miss averages 9.3 more points per game (77.0) than Iowa State gives up to opponents (67.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Curtis Jones averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Gilbert is averaging 13.4 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Sean Pedulla is scoring 15.0 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Rebels. Malik Dia is averaging 12.9 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Rebels: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 27.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

