Iowa State Cyclones and Arizona State Sun Devils play in Big 12 Tournament

Arizona State Sun Devils (10-21, 4-15 Big 12) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (21-10, 12-6 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State and Arizona State meet in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Cyclones’ record in Big 12 games is 12-6, and their record is 9-4 in non-conference games. Iowa State is fifth in the Big 12 with 34.1 points per game in the paint led by Audi Crooks averaging 17.3.

The Sun Devils are 4-15 against Big 12 teams. Arizona State has a 6-18 record against opponents over .500.

Iowa State scores 77.0 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 76.3 Arizona State gives up. Arizona State has shot at a 40.8% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 39.0% shooting opponents of Iowa State have averaged.

The teams did not meet in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crooks is averaging 23 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Cyclones. Kelsey Joens is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jalyn Brown is averaging 17.8 points for the Sun Devils. Tyi Skinner is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 7-3, averaging 78.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Sun Devils: 2-8, averaging 68.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.