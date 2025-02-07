Iowa State and Colorado square off for conference showdown

Colorado Buffaloes (16-6, 7-4 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (16-9, 7-5 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jade Masogayo and Colorado take on Audi Crooks and Iowa State in Big 12 action Saturday.

The Cyclones are 12-2 in home games. Iowa State has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Buffaloes are 7-4 against Big 12 opponents. Colorado ranks ninth in the Big 12 shooting 34.0% from 3-point range.

Iowa State scores 76.3 points, 13.7 more per game than the 62.6 Colorado gives up. Colorado has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points above the 38.7% shooting opponents of Iowa State have averaged.

The Cyclones and Buffaloes face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crooks is averaging 22.6 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Cyclones. Arianna Jackson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Frida Formann is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Buffaloes. Masogayo is averaging 13.9 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 63.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.