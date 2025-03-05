Iowa squares off against Wisconsin in Big Ten Tournament

Wisconsin Badgers (13-16, 4-14 Big Ten) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (20-9, 10-8 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa takes on Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Hawkeyes’ record in Big Ten play is 10-8, and their record is 10-1 in non-conference play. Iowa averages 74.6 points and has outscored opponents by 8.8 points per game.

The Badgers’ record in Big Ten action is 4-14. Wisconsin has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

Iowa is shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 44.7% Wisconsin allows to opponents. Wisconsin averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Iowa gives up.

The teams did not face off during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucy Olsen is averaging 18 points and 4.8 assists for the Hawkeyes. Hannah Stuelke is averaging 11.8 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the last 10 games.

Serah Williams is averaging 19.1 points, 10 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Badgers. Carter McCray is averaging 12.6 points and 8.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Badgers: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.