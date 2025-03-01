Iowa hosts Wisconsin following Williams’ 22-point game

Wisconsin Badgers (13-15, 4-13 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (19-9, 9-8 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin visits Iowa after Serah Williams scored 22 points in Wisconsin’s 91-61 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

The Hawkeyes have gone 9-4 in home games. Iowa has a 0-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Badgers have gone 4-13 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin allows 71.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.1 points per game.

Iowa scores 74.4 points per game, 3.4 more points than the 71.0 Wisconsin gives up. Wisconsin has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Iowa have averaged.

The Hawkeyes and Badgers match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucy Olsen is averaging 17.9 points and 4.9 assists for the Hawkeyes. Sydney Affolter is averaging 11.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Williams is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Badgers. Tess Myers is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Badgers: 3-7, averaging 65.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.