Iowa faces Murray State in first round of NCAA Tournament

Murray State Racers (25-7, 19-4 MVC) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (22-10, 12-9 Big Ten)

Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 12 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -9.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa and Murray State square off in the NCAA Tournament first round.

The Hawkeyes have gone 12-9 against Big Ten opponents, with a 10-1 record in non-conference play. Iowa averages 74.3 points while outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game.

The Racers are 19-4 against MVC opponents. Murray State currently has college basketball’s best offense with 87.7 points while shooting 45.8%.

Iowa’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Murray State gives up. Murray State has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points greater than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Iowa have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hannah Stuelke is averaging 12.9 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Lucy Olsen is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games.

Katelyn Young is averaging 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Racers. Halli Poock is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Racers: 10-0, averaging 88.7 points, 36.1 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

