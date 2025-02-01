Iona visits Fairfield, looks to end road skid

Iona Gaels (8-12, 6-4 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (16-3, 10-0 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona will attempt to break its three-game road skid when the Gaels visit Fairfield.

The Stags are 8-1 on their home court. Fairfield is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Gaels are 6-4 against MAAC opponents. Iona ranks sixth in the MAAC with 12.8 assists per game led by Ella Fajardo averaging 3.1.

Fairfield scores 74.6 points, 12.6 more per game than the 62.0 Iona allows. Iona has shot at a 37.5% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points below the 37.9% shooting opponents of Fairfield have averaged.

The Stags and Gaels match up Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meghan Andersen is scoring 15.4 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Stags. Kaety L’Amoreaux is averaging 13.0 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the past 10 games.

Zoey Ward is averaging 9.6 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Gaels. Fajardo is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 10-0, averaging 76.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.9 points per game.

Gaels: 5-5, averaging 63.7 points, 25.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

