Iona visits Dinkins and Manhattan

Iona Gaels (8-12, 5-4 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (9-9, 4-5 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -1; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan hosts Iona after Devin Dinkins scored 23 points in Manhattan’s 74-64 victory against the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Jaspers are 4-4 in home games. Manhattan has a 4-2 record in one-possession games.

The Gaels are 5-4 in MAAC play. Iona has a 2-8 record against teams over .500.

Manhattan is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 45.7% Iona allows to opponents. Iona’s 40.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than Manhattan has given up to its opponents (44.1%).

The Jaspers and Gaels meet Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Winston is averaging 8.8 points, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Jaspers. Will Sydnor is averaging 15 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Dejour Reaves is averaging 16 points, 5.4 rebounds and two steals for the Gaels. Adam Njie is averaging 13 points, 3.9 assists and 2.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 5-5, averaging 77.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Gaels: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 11.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.