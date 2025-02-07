Iona takes home win streak into matchup with Marist

Marist Red Foxes (11-10, 6-5 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (9-13, 7-5 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona hosts Marist aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Gaels are 7-3 on their home court. Iona ranks seventh in the MAAC with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Zoey Ward averaging 1.5.

The Red Foxes are 6-5 in conference play. Marist averages 15.3 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Iona averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Marist gives up. Marist averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Iona gives up.

The Gaels and Red Foxes face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judith Gomez averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. Ella Fajardo is averaging 9.9 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games.

Jackie Piddock is averaging 4.6 points for the Red Foxes. Morgan Lee is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 5-5, averaging 64.6 points, 27.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Red Foxes: 5-5, averaging 56.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.