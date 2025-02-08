Iona plays Marist, looks for 4th straight home win

Marist Red Foxes (11-10, 6-5 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (9-13, 7-5 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Gaels play Marist.

The Gaels have gone 7-3 at home. Iona ranks seventh in the MAAC with 12.7 assists per game led by Ella Fajardo averaging 3.1.

The Red Foxes are 6-5 in MAAC play. Marist ranks second in the MAAC giving up 58.3 points while holding opponents to 37.8% shooting.

Iona averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Marist allows. Marist’s 37.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than Iona has allowed to its opponents (42.3%).

The Gaels and Red Foxes face off Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fajardo is scoring 9.9 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Gaels. Judith Gomez is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jackie Piddock is averaging 4.6 points for the Red Foxes. Morgan Lee is averaging 12.7 points, nine rebounds and 2.4 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 5-5, averaging 64.6 points, 27.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Red Foxes: 5-5, averaging 56.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.