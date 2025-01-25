Iona hosts Siena following Coyle’s 26-point outing

Siena Saints (9-10, 4-4 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (7-12, 4-4 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -4; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Siena visits Iona after Brendan Coyle scored 26 points in Siena’s 82-68 win over the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Gaels have gone 3-5 in home games. Iona ranks fifth in college basketball with 13.1 offensive rebounds per game led by James Patterson averaging 2.7 offensive boards.

The Saints are 4-4 against MAAC opponents. Siena is fifth in the MAAC scoring 70.6 points per game and is shooting 42.8%.

Iona is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points lower than the 45.8% Siena allows to opponents. Siena averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Iona gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Njie is averaging 11.8 points, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Gaels. Dejour Reaves is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Justice Shoats is averaging 15 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Saints. Major Freeman is averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Saints: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.