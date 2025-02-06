Iona hosts Raflo and Mount St. Mary’s

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (10-10, 8-3 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (8-13, 6-5 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s takes on Iona after Jo Raflo scored 20 points in Mount St. Mary’s 79-59 victory over the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Gaels have gone 6-3 in home games. Iona is 4-7 against opponents over .500.

The Mountaineers are 8-3 against MAAC opponents. Mount St. Mary’s has a 4-8 record against teams over .500.

Iona’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Mount St. Mary’s gives up. Mount St. Mary’s 39.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Iona has allowed to its opponents (42.5%).

The Gaels and Mountaineers match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zoey Ward is averaging 9.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Gaels. Ella Fajardo is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Anna Lemaster is shooting 44.5% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 13.7 points. Raflo is averaging 18.8 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 4-6, averaging 62.7 points, 25.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 74.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.