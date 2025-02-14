Iona hosts Quinnipiac following Raviv’s 22-point showing

Quinnipiac Bobcats (20-3, 12-2 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (10-14, 8-6 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac takes on Iona after Gal Raviv scored 22 points in Quinnipiac’s 71-47 win against the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Gaels are 7-4 in home games. Iona is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Bobcats are 12-2 in MAAC play. Quinnipiac is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Iona scores 56.6 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than the 57.7 Quinnipiac allows. Quinnipiac has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Iona have averaged.

The Gaels and Bobcats face off Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ella Fajardo is scoring 10.3 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Gaels. Zoey Ward is averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games.

Anna Foley is averaging 10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Bobcats. Jackie Grisdale is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 4-6, averaging 60.3 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 67.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.