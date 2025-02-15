Iona hosts Quinnipiac after Raviv’s 22-point game

Quinnipiac Bobcats (20-3, 12-2 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (10-14, 8-6 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac visits Iona after Gal Raviv scored 22 points in Quinnipiac’s 71-47 victory over the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Gaels have gone 7-4 at home. Iona has a 5-8 record against opponents above .500.

The Bobcats are 12-2 against MAAC opponents.

Iona’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Quinnipiac gives up. Quinnipiac has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Iona have averaged.

The Gaels and Bobcats face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ella Fajardo is scoring 10.3 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Gaels. Zoey Ward is averaging 9.5 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 31.1% over the past 10 games.

Raviv is averaging 17.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Bobcats. Jackie Grisdale is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 4-6, averaging 60.3 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 67.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.