Iona hosts Mount St. Mary’s following Raflo’s 20-point game

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (10-10, 8-3 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (8-13, 6-5 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s visits Iona after Jo Raflo scored 20 points in Mount St. Mary’s 79-59 win over the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Gaels have gone 6-3 in home games. Iona is seventh in the MAAC with 12.4 assists per game led by Ella Fajardo averaging 2.9.

The Mountaineers have gone 8-3 against MAAC opponents. Mount St. Mary’s is 4-8 against opponents with a winning record.

Iona averages 56.6 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 64.8 Mount St. Mary’s allows. Mount St. Mary’s averages 65.0 points per game, 3.0 more than the 62.0 Iona gives up.

The Gaels and Mountaineers square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judith Gomez averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Fajardo is shooting 47.0% and averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Raflo is averaging 15.8 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Anna Lemaster is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 4-6, averaging 62.7 points, 25.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 74.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.