Iona Gaels take on the Manhattan Jaspers in MAAC Tournament

Manhattan Jaspers (17-12, 12-8 MAAC) vs. Iona Gaels (15-16, 12-8 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaspers -1; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iona plays in the MAAC Tournament against Manhattan.

The Gaels have gone 12-8 against MAAC teams, with a 3-8 record in non-conference play. Iona gives up 70.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

The Jaspers are 12-8 against MAAC opponents. Manhattan ranks third in the MAAC shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.

Iona is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 43.5% Manhattan allows to opponents. Manhattan averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 7.8 per game Iona gives up.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Iona won the last meeting 65-60 on Feb. 22. Dejour Reaves scored 18 to help lead Iona to the victory, and Devin Dinkins scored 18 points for Manhattan.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reaves is shooting 44.3% and averaging 16.6 points for the Gaels. Luke Jungers is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Masiah Gilyard is averaging 11.2 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Jaspers. Dinkins is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Jaspers: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

