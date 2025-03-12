Iona Gaels square off against the Manhattan Jaspers in MAAC Tournament

Manhattan Jaspers (17-12, 12-8 MAAC) vs. Iona Gaels (15-16, 12-8 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaspers -1; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iona plays in the MAAC Tournament against Manhattan.

The Gaels’ record in MAAC play is 12-8, and their record is 3-8 in non-conference games. Iona allows 70.8 points and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

The Jaspers are 12-8 against MAAC opponents. Manhattan has an 8-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Iona is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 43.5% Manhattan allows to opponents. Manhattan averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 7.8 per game Iona allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Iona won 65-60 in the last matchup on Feb. 22. Dejour Reaves led Iona with 18 points, and Devin Dinkins led Manhattan with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reaves is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Gaels. Luke Jungers is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Masiah Gilyard is averaging 11.2 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Jaspers. Dinkins is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Jaspers: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.