Iona faces Mount St. Mary’s after Moundi’s 25-point outing

Iona Gaels (9-13, 6-5 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (13-9, 6-5 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona visits Mount St. Mary’s after Yaphet Moundi scored 25 points in Iona’s 87-64 win over the Fairfield Stags.

The Mountaineers are 6-3 in home games. Mount St. Mary’s ranks second in the MAAC with 15.2 assists per game led by Xavier Lipscomb averaging 4.5.

The Gaels are 6-5 in MAAC play. Iona ranks sixth in the MAAC with 13.2 assists per game led by Adam Njie averaging 3.6.

Mount St. Mary’s is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Iona allows to opponents. Iona averages 68.2 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the 72.0 Mount St. Mary’s allows to opponents.

The Mountaineers and Gaels meet Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carmelo Pacheco averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc. Dola Adebayo is shooting 52.4% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Dejour Reaves is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Gaels. Njie is averaging 11.7 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Gaels: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 11.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

