Ingram and Florida Atlantic host Wichita State

Florida Atlantic Owls (10-13, 2-8 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (7-16, 1-9 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic takes on Wichita State after Stefanie Ingram scored 25 points in Florida Atlantic’s 66-61 victory against the Rice Owls.

The Shockers have gone 4-7 in home games. Wichita State ranks sixth in the AAC in rebounding with 34.1 rebounds. Jayla Murray leads the Shockers with 5.4 boards.

The Owls are 2-8 in AAC play. Florida Atlantic ranks ninth in the AAC giving up 66.0 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

Wichita State’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Florida Atlantic allows. Florida Atlantic averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Wichita State allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Jameson is averaging 9.5 points for the Shockers. Murray is averaging 13 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Mya Perry is scoring 15.0 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Owls. Ingram is averaging 11.8 points and 4.8 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 1-9, averaging 61.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Owls: 2-8, averaging 63.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.