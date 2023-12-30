Indianapolis Colts TE Drew Ogletree faces domestic violence charges

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts tight end Drew Ogletree was arrested on domestic violence charges on Friday, according to court records.

The 25-year-old Ogletree was charged with domestic battery committed in the physical presence of a child less than 16 years old and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, according to Indiana state court records. Both are felonies.

The alleged incident occurred on Tuesday in Hendricks County, just west of Indianapolis, according to the records.

The Colts in a statement said the team knows about the arrest.

“We are aware of the disturbing allegations involving Drew Ogletree,” the statement said. “The team takes these matters seriously. We have notified the NFL and are in the process of gathering more information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

The court also issued a no contact order.

Ogletree was the Colts sixth-round pick out of Youngstown State in the 2022 draft. He has nine catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns this season for the 8-7 Colts, who are chasing a playoff spot. The team plays at home against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

