Indiana visits Oregon following Barthelemy’s 20-point outing

Indiana Hoosiers (18-11, 9-9 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (21-8, 10-8 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -6.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon hosts Indiana after Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 20 points in Oregon’s 82-61 win against the USC Trojans.

The Ducks are 11-4 on their home court. Oregon has a 5-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hoosiers are 9-9 in conference matchups. Indiana is sixth in the Big Ten with 15.9 assists per game led by Trey Galloway averaging 4.5.

Oregon’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Indiana gives up. Indiana has shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Oregon have averaged.

The Ducks and Hoosiers square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Shelstad is averaging 13.4 points for the Ducks. Nathan Bittle is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Oumar Ballo is averaging 13.4 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Hoosiers. Mackenzie Mgbako is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Hoosiers: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

