Indiana visits No. 22 Michigan State after Vanslooten’s 29-point game

Indiana Hoosiers (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (19-7, 9-6 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -4.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Michigan State hosts Indiana after Grace Vanslooten scored 29 points in Michigan State’s 83-75 loss to the USC Trojans.

The Spartans are 11-2 on their home court. Michigan State is the top team in the Big Ten with 16.3 fast break points.

The Hoosiers have gone 9-6 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana ranks second in the Big Ten shooting 36.7% from 3-point range.

Michigan State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Indiana allows. Indiana scores 7.2 more points per game (70.0) than Michigan State allows (62.8).

The Spartans and Hoosiers square off Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julia Ayrault is averaging 15.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Spartans. Vanslooten is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

Yarden Garzon is averaging 14 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Hoosiers. Sydney Parrish is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 11.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 26.9 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.