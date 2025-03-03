Indiana visits Barthelemy and Oregon

Indiana Hoosiers (18-11, 9-9 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (21-8, 10-8 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon hosts Indiana after Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 20 points in Oregon’s 82-61 win over the USC Trojans.

The Ducks are 11-4 on their home court. Oregon averages 76.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The Hoosiers are 9-9 in conference games. Indiana averages 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 3.5 points per game.

Oregon’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Indiana allows. Indiana averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Oregon allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Shelstad is averaging 13.4 points for the Ducks. Nathan Bittle is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Oumar Ballo is averaging 13.4 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Hoosiers. Mackenzie Mgbako is averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Hoosiers: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

