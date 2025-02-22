Indiana State visits Valparaiso following Earnest’s 21-point game

Indiana State Sycamores (4-22, 2-13 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (9-16, 6-9 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso hosts Indiana State after Leah Earnest scored 21 points in Valparaiso’s 76-55 win over the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Beacons are 6-5 in home games. Valparaiso ranks sixth in the MVC in team defense, giving up 67.6 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The Sycamores are 2-13 against MVC opponents. Indiana State has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Valparaiso averages 62.6 points per game, 12.6 fewer points than the 75.2 Indiana State gives up. Indiana State averages 64.2 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 67.6 Valparaiso gives up to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Earnest is shooting 48.2% and averaging 17.6 points for the Beacons. Nevaeh Jackson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Keslyn Secrist is shooting 40.5% and averaging 12.9 points for the Sycamores. Bella Finnegan is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 5-5, averaging 60.5 points, 25.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Sycamores: 1-9, averaging 64.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.