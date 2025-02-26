Indiana State visits Drake after Dinnebier’s 33-point performance

Indiana State Sycamores (4-23, 2-14 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (18-9, 12-4 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake hosts Indiana State after Katie Dinnebier scored 33 points in Drake’s 82-79 loss to the Missouri State Bears.

The Bulldogs are 9-4 in home games. Drake is fifth in college basketball with 19.7 assists per game led by Dinnebier averaging 7.4.

The Sycamores are 2-14 against MVC opponents. Indiana State allows 75.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.7 points per game.

Drake makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Indiana State has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Indiana State averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Drake allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dinnebier is averaging 21.2 points, 7.4 assists and 2.5 steals for the Bulldogs. Abbie Aalsma is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Keslyn Secrist is scoring 12.8 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Sycamores. Deja Jones is averaging 12.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Sycamores: 1-9, averaging 65.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

