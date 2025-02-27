Indiana State visits Drake after Dinnebier’s 33-point game

Indiana State Sycamores (4-23, 2-14 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (18-9, 12-4 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake faces Indiana State after Katie Dinnebier scored 33 points in Drake’s 82-79 loss to the Missouri State Bears.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-4 at home. Drake averages 77.7 points and has outscored opponents by 8.7 points per game.

The Sycamores are 2-14 in conference games. Indiana State ranks third in the MVC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Saige Stahl averaging 3.3.

Drake makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Indiana State has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Indiana State averages 64.4 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the 69.0 Drake allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dinnebier is scoring 21.2 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Anna Miller is averaging 12.5 points and 9.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Keslyn Secrist is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Sycamores. Deja Jones is averaging 12.9 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Sycamores: 1-9, averaging 65.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

