Indiana State takes on Drake following Wagner’s 22-point outing

Indiana State Sycamores (12-12, 6-7 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (21-2, 11-2 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State visits Drake after Camp Wagner scored 22 points in Indiana State’s 80-62 win over the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-1 at home. Drake is 15-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Sycamores are 6-7 against MVC opponents. Indiana State is 3-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.6 turnovers per game.

Drake makes 49.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Indiana State has allowed to its opponents (45.3%). Indiana State has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 43.7% shooting opponents of Drake have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bennett Stirtz is scoring 18.6 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Mitch Mascari is averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games.

Samage Teel is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Sycamores. Wagner is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 66.9 points, 26.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Sycamores: 4-6, averaging 73.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.