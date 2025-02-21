Indiana State plays Belmont after Daughtry’s 23-point showing

Indiana State Sycamores (13-15, 7-10 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (18-10, 10-7 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State visits Belmont after Jaden Daughtry scored 23 points in Indiana State’s 79-74 loss to the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Bruins are 9-5 on their home court. Belmont has a 5-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Sycamores are 7-10 in MVC play. Indiana State averages 14.0 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Belmont is shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 46.2% Indiana State allows to opponents. Indiana State averages 79.8 points per game, 0.9 more than the 78.9 Belmont gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Lundblade is shooting 48.1% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 12.1 points. Jonathan Pierre is shooting 39.7% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games.

Samage Teel is scoring 17.7 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Sycamores. Daughtry is averaging 12.2 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 53.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-5, averaging 80.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Sycamores: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.