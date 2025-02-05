Indiana State hosts Valparaiso following Wright’s 20-point game

Valparaiso Beacons (10-13, 3-9 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (11-12, 5-7 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sycamores -5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso takes on Indiana State after All Wright scored 20 points in Valparaiso’s 86-78 loss to the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Sycamores have gone 5-5 in home games. Indiana State is third in the MVC scoring 80.0 points while shooting 46.4% from the field.

The Beacons are 3-9 in conference play. Valparaiso has a 5-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Indiana State scores 80.0 points, 5.4 more per game than the 74.6 Valparaiso gives up. Valparaiso’s 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Indiana State has given up to its opponents (45.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Samage Teel is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Sycamores. Camp Wagner is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cooper Schwieger is shooting 48.1% and averaging 14.2 points for the Beacons. Wright is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 3-7, averaging 74.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points per game.

Beacons: 3-7, averaging 72.8 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.