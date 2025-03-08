Indiana State hosts Murray State after Young’s 31-point game

Murray State Racers (21-7, 15-4 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (4-26, 2-17 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State plays Indiana State after Katelyn Young scored 31 points in Murray State’s 88-60 win over the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Sycamores are 1-10 on their home court. Indiana State ranks second in the MVC with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Saige Stahl averaging 3.3.

The Racers are 15-4 in MVC play. Murray State is 7-6 against opponents over .500.

Indiana State’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Murray State allows. Murray State has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Indiana State have averaged.

The Sycamores and Racers square off Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deja Jones is averaging 9.6 points and 4.6 assists for the Sycamores. Keslyn Secrist is averaging 14.8 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 45.8% over the past 10 games.

Halli Poock averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc. Young is averaging 25.9 points, seven rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 1-9, averaging 69.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Racers: 7-3, averaging 83.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.