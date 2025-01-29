Indiana State hosts Missouri State after Osei-Bonsu’s 24-point outing

Missouri State Bears (7-14, 0-10 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (9-12, 3-7 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sycamores -4.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State takes on Indiana State after Michael Osei-Bonsu scored 24 points in Missouri State’s 69-62 overtime loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Sycamores have gone 4-5 in home games. Indiana State is 3-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bears are 0-10 in MVC play. Missouri State is 6-11 against opponents with a winning record.

Indiana State is shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 47.3% Missouri State allows to opponents. Missouri State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Indiana State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camp Wagner is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, while averaging 8.2 points. Jaden Daughtry is shooting 63.4% and averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Dez White is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Bears. Vincent Brady II is averaging 13.1 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 2-8, averaging 76.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points per game.

Bears: 1-9, averaging 63.0 points, 26.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.